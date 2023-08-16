The House of Marley Introduces the Stir it Up Lux Turntable

For over a decade, the House of Marley has been dedicated to providing environmentally-conscious music lovers with sustainably designed audio equipment. The Stir it Up Lux turntable is the latest addition to their Stir it Up lineup, offering not only exceptional audio quality but also a visually pleasing experience.

The Lux model features a plinth made from sustainable bamboo, and its belt-driven DC motor allows for auto start/stop playback at both 33.3 and 45 rpm speeds. The turntable incorporates a material derived from silicone scraps and includes an aluminum tonearm with an aluminum headshell that boasts an Audio Technica elliptical stylus.

One unique feature of the Stir it Up Lux is the supplied slipmat. On one side, it displays a zoetrope design inspired by Bob Marley, which comes to life under strobe lighting or when recorded at 11 frames per second. The other side of the slipmat is made of black cork derived from stripped-down bark, promoting sustainability by avoiding the use of cut-down trees.

The turntable includes a built-in switchable phono pre-amp, eliminating the need for an external pre-amp to boost the signal before connecting to a hi-fi amplifier using RCA connections. Additionally, it is equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 technology, allowing for wireless connection to Bluetooth speakers or headphones. For those who prefer wired headphones, there is also a 3.5mm jack for direct output.

Cedella Marley, daughter of Bob Marley, expressed her enthusiasm for vinyl, stating that it provides an authentic way to listen to music, allowing the listener to experience an album exactly as the artist intended.

The Stir it Up Lux turntable is currently available for purchase at a price of $399.99. Each purchase contributes to the global reforestation initiative, Project Marley.