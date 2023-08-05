The Lack of Data Transparency from Streaming Platforms Raises Concerns

Steven Soderbergh, a member of the Directors Guild of America, has expressed his concern about the lack of data transparency from streaming platforms. Soderbergh highlighted that he is worried about media companies concealing information due to their lack of transparency.

Soderbergh specifically mentioned his experience working on projects for Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service Max, where he was given “adjectives” instead of concrete data. This lack of information raises suspicions about the true performance and profitability of these platforms.

Soderbergh suggested that there are two possible reasons for the lack of transparency: either the streaming platforms are making significantly more money than they disclose, or they are struggling to generate profits and do not want scrutiny from investors.

Despite his concerns, Soderbergh emphasized the importance of knowing what is happening within the industry. He believes that if there are flaws in the financial models or business practices of streaming platforms, it is necessary to address them sooner rather than later.

Soderbergh also expressed skepticism about the idea of using AI to replace human work in writing and directing. He believes that humans have a unique and irreplaceable creative capability that cannot be replicated by artificial intelligence.

Soderbergh’s remarks shed light on the challenges faced by Hollywood during the actors and writers strikes. The lack of data transparency from streaming platforms raises questions about the true financial landscape of the industry and the impact it has on creators and their work.