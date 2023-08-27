Steve Jobs’ Handwritten Advertisement for Apple-1 Computer Sells for $175,759 at Auction

A handwritten advertisement for the Apple-1 Computer, drafted by Apple founder Steve Jobs himself, recently sold for an impressive $175,759 at auction. The document provides a glimpse into the early days of Apple and showcases the visionary mind of Jobs, who would go on to revolutionize the technology industry.

The advertisement, which was auctioned by Boston-based RR Auction, was drafted on an 8.5 x 11 binder sheet in black ink in 1976. It details the technical specifications of the Apple-1 Computer, a groundbreaking device for its time. Jobs’ handwritten note describes features such as power supplies, 8K bytes of RAM, a CRT terminal with keyboard input, composite video output, and expandability up to 65K via an edge connector. Jobs even expresses a preference for the 6501 or 6502 microprocessor due to the inclusion of BASIC programming.

The document also includes two Polaroid photographs taken at The Byte Shop in Mountain View, California. One image showcases a fully assembled Apple-1 board with a keyboard and monitor, while the other captures an Apple-1 computer screen displaying an Apple Basic program. Jobs’ annotation on one of the photos humorously states, “Fuzzy because camera wiggled.”

The authenticity of the advertisement is confirmed by its alignment with the original Apple-1 advertisement published in the July 1976 issue of Interface Magazine. Apple historian Corey Cohen has validated the document, noting that its technical specifications perfectly match those of the original ad. Furthermore, Jobs’ signature, contact information, and the address of his parents’ home that served as Apple Computer Company’s first headquarters add a personal touch to the advertisement, highlighting the company’s humble beginnings.

Jobs concludes the advertisement by describing the Apple-1 as “a rare deal,” offering the board and manual for $75. This auctioned document not only provides valuable insights into Apple’s early days but also serves as a testament to Steve Jobs’ immense impact on the technology industry.

