New Thrills Await with Stern Pinball’s JAWS Machine

Stern Pinball, Inc. has just unveiled their latest creation at CES 2024 – the JAWS pinball machine. Prepare for a thrilling experience as players dive into the iconic world of one of the most beloved motion picture thrillers of all time. This new line of pinball games captures the essence of the JAWS trilogy with innovative mechanical features and cutting-edge technology.

Transport yourself to the fictional Amity Island, a charming fishing community off the coast of Long Island, New York. As Fourth of July vacationers flock to the picturesque beaches, danger lurks beneath the surface. The mayor attempts to conceal shark attacks to protect the island’s tourism, but players, assuming the role of Quint, the grizzled fisherman, must take up the challenge of saving Amity Island.

In this heart-pounding adventure, players will face off against the most dangerous ocean creatures. Look out for the motorized “Shark Fin” target with blood-red animated lighting effects, while navigating the upper playfield on the “Orca Boat” with its lookout tower, ship’s wheel horizontal spinner, and “Radio” stand-up target. But beware, a custom sculpted “Great White Shark” bash toy will crash through a fishing boat, adding to the thrill of this pinball odyssey.

The JAWS pinball machine also features immersive film and audio assets, including custom speech performed by actor Richard Dreyfuss and the iconic movie theme music by John Williams. With Stern’s award-winning Insider Connected™ system, players can interact with the game and a global network of players to track their progress, unlock achievements, and embark on special JAWS Quests.

The Limited Edition model, limited to 1,000 games worldwide, offers collectors a chance to own a piece of pinball history. It includes exclusive features such as a full-color mirrored backglass, hand-drawn artwork, custom pinball armor, illuminated speaker rings, and more.

Don’t miss out on the terror and excitement that awaits with Stern Pinball’s JAWS machine. Dive into the jaws of adventure and experience pinball like never before!

FAQ

1. Where can I purchase the JAWS pinball machine?

The JAWS pinball games and accessories are available through authorized Stern Pinball distributors and dealers worldwide.

2. What are the different models available?

JAWS pinball games are available in Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition (LE) models.

3. What features are included in the Limited Edition model?

The Limited Edition model includes exclusive features such as a full-color mirrored backglass, hand-drawn artwork, custom pinball armor, illuminated speaker rings, and more.

4. Does the game support multiplayer or online features?

Yes, the JAWS pinball machine utilizes Stern’s Insider Connected™ system, which allows players to interact with a global network of players, track progress, unlock achievements, and participate in special JAWS Quests.

Sources:

– [Stern Pinball](https://sternpinball.com/products/jaws/)

– [CES](https://www.ces.tech/)