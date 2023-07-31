Renowned Author Stephen King Displeased with Twitter’s Name Change

Stephen King, a well-known horror author, recently expressed his dissatisfaction with the rebranding of the social media platform, Twitter, on Twitter itself. The platform has now changed its name to “X”, a move that King does not seem to appreciate.

King, famous for his candid and often humorous tweets, wasted no time in sharing his discontent with the new name. While he did not go into detail about the specific reasons for his dislike, his tweet suggests that he is not a fan of the “X” business. King has a reputation for making genuine and sometimes controversial remarks on various topics, and this instance is no exception.

Although the exact reasons behind Twitter’s name change are undisclosed, it is common for companies to undergo rebranding to stay relevant and appeal to a broader audience. However, the change has received mixed reactions, with King’s tweet reflecting the sentiment of some users who share his lack of enthusiasm for the new name.

Stephen King has a massive following on Twitter, with over six million followers eagerly anticipating his tweets. Given his influence and the vast reach of his words, it comes as no surprise that his views on Twitter’s name change have garnered significant attention.

In conclusion, Stephen King’s tweet serves as an expression of his disapproval regarding Twitter’s recent decision to rebrand as “X”. While the reasons behind the name change remain unclear, King’s opinion resonates with some users who are not particularly thrilled about the platform’s new identity.