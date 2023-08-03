Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking’s concerns transformed into children’s book

Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking’s concerns about the future of planet Earth have been transformed into a captivating children’s book titled “You and the Universe.” Adapted by his daughter Lucy Hawking, this visually stunning book aims to bring his scientific knowledge to readers of all ages. It is set to be released on March 26, 2024.

Throughout his career, Stephen Hawking focused on studying the universe as a whole, known as cosmology. Despite being diagnosed with a motor neuron disease in 1963 and given only a few years to live, he defied expectations and continued his groundbreaking research for many decades. Using a wheelchair and a specially adapted computer, Hawking revolutionized our understanding of the cosmos.

In addition to his scientific contributions, Hawking also advocated for disability inclusion and warned about the dangers of climate change. He stressed the importance of finding renewable energy solutions and addressing climate change in order to protect and cherish our planet.

The inspiration for “You and the Universe” came from a partnership between Hawking’s family, the European Space Agency, and composer Vangelis. The book incorporates words from Hawking’s adult book “Brief Answers to the Big Questions” and is set to Vangelis’ music. This partnership also led to the transmission of a message from Hawking to our nearest black hole in 2018.

Hawking’s message highlighted the need for a new generation interested in science and a collective effort to shape a future worth visiting. It called for finding renewable energy solutions and addressing climate change as crucial steps towards this future. The book serves as a reminder of Hawking’s visionary ideas and his plea to protect and cherish the planet we call home.