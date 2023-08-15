Researchers Discover Potential for Regenerating Hearing in Adults

Deafened adults currently cannot regain their hearing because the sensory hearing cells in the inner ear do not regenerate after damage. However, two new studies conducted by USC stem cell scientists provide insight into why this is the case and offer potential solutions to reverse it.

The first study focuses on the role of epigenetic silencing in the non-sensory supporting cells of the inner ear. The researchers found that key genes needed for the conversion of supporting cells into sensory cells are shut off through this process. By studying how these genes are silenced, there is hope that they can be reactivated to regenerate hearing.

A specific gene called Atoh1, known to be a master regulator of inner ear development, was found to be silenced through DNA methylation. The researchers discovered that an enzyme called TET can remove these methyl groups from the DNA, reversing the gene silencing and allowing supporting cells to convert into sensory hair cells.

In a separate experiment, the researchers found that gene silencing in supporting cells from chronically deafened mice was partially reversed, indicating that these cells may have the potential to transform into sensory hearing cells. This suggests that the loss of sensory hearing cells itself might partially reverse gene silencing in supporting cells, providing a natural mechanism for regeneration.

The second study focused on the development of sensory hearing cells in embryonic mice. Progenitor cells were found to acquire the ability to form sensory hearing cells between days 12 and 13.5 of embryonic development. Two genes, Sox4 and Sox11, were identified as crucial for priming these progenitor cells to respond to the master regulator gene Atoh1.

Mice lacking Sox4 and Sox11 failed to develop sensory hearing cells, as their DNA became inaccessible, similar to DNA methylation. On the other hand, high levels of Sox4 and Sox11 activity stimulated the formation of sensory hearing cells in both progenitor and supporting cells.

The researchers are excited to further investigate the mechanisms involved in the differentiation of sensory cells in the inner ear during development. They hope to use this knowledge to promote the recovery of sensory hearing cells in adults with hearing loss.