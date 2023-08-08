Stellantis to Launch Affordable Electric Vehicle to Compete with Renault and Chinese Automakers

Stellantis, the Franco-Italo-American auto conglomerate, plans to introduce a second affordable battery-electric vehicle (EV) to its lineup. This new EV is aimed at shoppers who want to switch to EVs but have difficulty finding models within their budget.

Inspired by the Fiat Panda, the new model will have a price tag of under 25,000 euros ($27,500) and will compete with Renault and Chinese automakers in the European market. Fiat brand CEO Olivier Francois revealed that the entry-level EV will be unveiled in July 2024, in direct competition with Renault’s Dacia Spring.

Francois emphasized the importance of offering more affordable EV options in the market. The new Fiat EV is expected to draw inspiration from the Centoventi Concept, introduced in 2019.

This announcement follows Fiat’s previous plan to reintroduce the electric 500 to the United States in the first quarter of 2024, as the US is Stellantis’ largest and most profitable market. In addition, Stellantis aims to release a fully electric city car from Citroën, named the Citroën e-C3, early next year. The e-C3 will also be priced under 25,000 euros and will have a range of over 186 miles (300 kilometers). It will be manufactured in Slovakia to keep costs low and compete with the Dacia Spring and the upcoming Renault 5.

Considering Stellantis’ strategy of using shared vehicle platforms across its brands to reduce costs, it is likely that the new entry-level EVs from Fiat and Citroën will share components. Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares emphasized the importance of achieving a price point of around $25,000 for affordable EVs to protect the company’s manufacturing presence in the US.

Stellantis’ decision reflects the growing pressure on automakers to offer affordable EV options, especially in Europe where competition from Chinese brands is strong. Automakers are also striving to retain mass-market buyers affected by inflation.