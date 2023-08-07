CityLife

Stellantis Working on Lower-Priced Fiat Electric Vehicle

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 7, 2023
Stellantis, the multinational automotive corporation, is developing a new, lower-priced electric vehicle (EV) under its sub-brand Fiat. The upcoming Fiat EV is expected to be priced below €25,000 and will be targeted towards the European market.

To strengthen its position in the EV market, Stellantis has taken several measures. It formed a joint venture with Foxconn to produce EV semiconductors, introduced a new EV platform for global brands like Jeep, and planned the establishment of a second EV battery manufacturing facility in the US with Samsung SDI. Stellantis has also joined an alliance seeking to create a universal EV charging network in North America.

The introduction of the new Fiat EV will allow Stellantis to compete with other automakers offering affordable EV options in Europe. The company plans to launch the vehicle in approximately one year. It aims to challenge models such as Renault’s Dacia Spring and BYD’s Atto 3.

The Fiat EV will be priced below €25,000 and will draw design inspiration from the Panda model. It will join Stellantis sub-brand Citroen’s e-C3 as another affordable EV option. However, the e-C3 is expected to be available for sale at least six months before the launch of the new Fiat EV.

While Fiat remains focused on the return of the 500e in the US, Stellantis continues to introduce larger electric models under the Ram and Jeep brands. There is no confirmation yet on whether the Panda-inspired EV will be available in the US market. However, an inexpensive and compact EV like this could attract American consumers if it offers a reasonable range.

