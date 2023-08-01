Stellantis and LG Begin Hiring Process for New Electric Vehicle Plant in Ontario

Stellantis and LG have commenced the hiring process for their upcoming electric vehicle plant in Windsor, Ontario. The joint venture, known as NextStar Energy, plans to establish a $5 billion factory in the region next year. They are currently seeking 130 employees to form their launch team, aiming to meet the increasing demand for electric vehicles in Canada.

This new facility demonstrates Stellantis and LG’s commitment to address the growing popularity of electric vehicles. The collaboration aims to produce eco-friendly vehicles that align with the global shift towards sustainable transportation. The companies are investing significant resources to ensure the successful launch and production of electric vehicles at the Windsor plant.

The hiring process will allow Stellantis and LG to assemble a skilled and dynamic workforce that will play a vital role in the development and production of electric vehicles. By leveraging the expertise of both companies in automotive manufacturing and electrical technology, they seek to contribute to the growth of the electric vehicle market in Canada, providing consumers with more sustainable mobility options.

As Stellantis and LG continue to recruit staff, the realization of the Windsor electric vehicle plant draws closer. The opening of this state-of-the-art facility signifies a promising future for electric vehicle production in Canada. With their shared commitment to sustainable transportation, Stellantis and LG are poised to make a significant impact on the market and cater to the rising demand for electric vehicles in the country.