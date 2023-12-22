University of Pennsylvania President Resigns After Antisemitism Testimony

University of Pennsylvania’s President Liz Magill announced her resignation following controversial congressional testimony about antisemitism on campus. The resignation came after Magill faced criticism for her handling of questions regarding punishment for students who chant in favor of genocide against Jews. Politicians, including Rep. Elise Stefanik and Rep. Nancy Mace, praised Magill’s resignation and called for other college presidents to condemn antisemitism or face resignation.

During the congressional hearing, Stefanik pressed Magill and other university presidents about student chants advocating for the genocide of Jews. Magill later released an apology, stating that calls for the genocide of Jews are “evil, plain and simple.” However, the responses from Magill and the other presidents were heavily criticized by politicians, including Sen. Mitt Romney, who described their responses as an “extraordinary failure” and a violation of American unity.

The hearing quickly gained attention and went viral on social media platforms. Former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes expressed astonishment at the hearing, and Rep. Josh Gottheimer commended Magill’s resignation. Vivek Ramaswamy, a presidential hopeful, called on UPenn to either expand speech codes to include antisemitism or embrace true free speech and abandon censorship altogether.

Magill’s resignation followed mounting backlash from campus donors. During the hearing, Stefanik questioned UPenn’s policies on harassment of Jews on campus and challenged Magill’s response regarding the context-dependent nature of calling for the genocide of Jews.

In response to the controversy, the GOP-led panel chaired by Rep. Virginia Foxx announced a broader investigation into antisemitism on college campuses. This comes amidst a surge in antisemitic incidents on campuses across the country since the recent attack by Hamas. The White House also expressed its disapproval of calls for genocide, stating that they are monstrous and contrary to American values.

Magill’s resignation highlights the urgency in addressing antisemitism on university campuses and the importance of leaders taking a strong stance against hate speech and discrimination.