Payday 2 On Sale For Just $1 On Steam

If you’re an avid gamer, you’ve likely experienced the struggle of having a backlog of games that you never seem to get around to playing. And it becomes even more stressful when one of those games receives a sequel that promises to be bigger and better. That’s exactly what’s happening with Payday 3, the highly anticipated follow-up to Overkill Software’s Payday 2.

To help players catch up on the series, Steam is currently offering Payday 2 for the incredibly low price of $1 in the US and 89p in the UK. This sale, with a discount of 90%, is certainly hard to ignore.

Released a decade ago, Payday 2 received positive reviews and holds a respectable score of 79 on Metacritic. GamingTrend praised the game for its unique gameplay and intense moments, whether from the anxiety of stealth missions or the thrill of surviving intense assaults.

If you’ve been meaning to jump into the Payday series or simply want to experience the excitement of heists and high-intensity gameplay, now is the perfect time to get started. It’s uncertain how long this $1 offer will last, so be sure to grab Payday 2 on Steam while you can.

