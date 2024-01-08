Steam Breaks Record for Concurrent Online Users during Winter Holidays

Summary:

During the winter holidays, gaming platform Steam set a new record for the highest number of concurrent online users. This achievement, similar to the previous year, demonstrates the platform’s growing popularity. In January 2023, Steam reached its highest figure of 33 million concurrent users, highlighting its continued dominance in the gaming industry.

New Top Games:

Leading the most-played chart this weekend were the usual favorites. Counter-Strike 2 claimed the first spot, attracting a peak of 1.2 million players who played simultaneously within 24 hours. Following closely in second place was Dota 2, with over 730 thousand players logging in today. These numbers reflect the enduring appeal of these popular multiplayer games, which continue to captivate a large audience.

Diversifying Platforms and Communities:

While Steam remains a prominent gaming platform, it is worth exploring other avenues beyond SteamDB for gaming enthusiasts seeking broader access to the industry. Platforms like 80 Level Talent provide opportunities for gamers to connect, showcase their skills, and explore job opportunities within the gaming industry. Additionally, staying connected through various social media channels such as Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Telegram allows gamers to stay updated with the latest news, artistic creations, and insights into their favorite games.

