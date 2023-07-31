Flying Light Airplanes in Remote Areas? Spot Satellite Devices Can Save the Day

Flying light airplanes in remote areas can be risky, especially when pilots find themselves outside of cell phone range. In the event of a forced landing or emergency, not being able to call for assistance can be a life-threatening situation. However, there is a solution to this problem: Spot satellite devices.

Spot devices are part of the Globalstar satellite network and offer tracking and messaging capabilities that can potentially save lives. One popular option is the Spot Trace, which only costs $98. It allows users to easily track their location, providing peace of mind to their contacts who can know their exact whereabouts. Additionally, the Spot Trace can also be used for tracking inventory or vehicles, making it easier to recover stolen or misplaced items.

For more advanced communication needs, there is the Spot Gen4. Priced at $150, this is the latest version of Spot’s original device. It enables users to send pre-programmed text messages or emails with GPS coordinates. In case of emergencies, a simple button press allows users to instantly send their GPS location to emergency responders, ensuring quick assistance.

For those who require even more advanced features, there is the Spot X, priced at $250. With a full QWERTY keyboard and 2-way messaging capabilities, it offers a higher level of communication. Users can pair it with their smartphones via Bluetooth, allowing them to stay in touch with colleagues, managers, and family members. It also enables direct communication with 24/7 search-and-rescue services.

Spot offers monthly service plans starting at $12 for 20 messages per month. For heavier users, there is an unlimited messaging plan available for $30 per month. Alternatively, users can choose monthly service plans for occasional remote travels.

With over 15 years of successful operation, Spot has recorded over 9,400 saves in its history. According to Woodard, a Spot expert, Spot’s proprietary participation in the Globalstar satellite network ensures superior performance compared to its competitors, Garmin and Zoleo, which use the Iridium network.

Spot devices can be easily purchased through various retail outlets, including Aircraft Spruce, My Pilot, Banyan Air, and Sarasota Avionics. Having easy access to these life-saving devices ensures that pilots flying in remote areas can be better prepared for any emergency that might arise.