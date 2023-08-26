International Space Station Receives New Cargo as SpaceX Crew-7 Launch Delayed

The International Space Station (ISS) recently welcomed a new cargo craft while the launch of the SpaceX Crew-7 mission was postponed for 24 hours. The crew members of Expedition 69 started unpacking the new cargo and also conducted various scientific activities on board the lab.

Cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin monitored the docking of the Roscosmos Progress 85 resupply ship to the Zvezda service module. After performing leak and pressure checks, they opened the hatch and unloaded food, fuel, and supplies for the lab residents.

Meanwhile, the SpaceX Crew-7 crew members in Florida were informed of a one-day delay in their launch to join the Expedition 69 crew. The launch of the SpaceX Dragon Endurance spacecraft atop the Falcon 9 rocket is now scheduled for 3:27 a.m. EDT on Saturday. The additional day will allow mission managers to review the safety and life support systems of the spacecraft.

The Crew-7 mission will be led by Commander Jasmin Moghbeli, along with Pilot Andreas Mogensen of ESA, and Mission Specialists Satoshi Furukawa of JAXA and Konstantin Borisov of Roscosmos. They will dock with the ISS at the Harmony module’s space-facing port and begin a six-month microgravity research mission.

The current ISS crew members are preparing to welcome their new crewmates. While the cosmonauts completed their tasks, the other crew members conducted advanced research and investigated treatments for heart ailments. Activities included preparations for the NanoRacks Bishop airlock experiment, material structure manufacturing in space, and research on stem-cell derived heart micro-tissues.

