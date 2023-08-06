State Lawmakers Take Steps to Regulate AI Technology in the US

State lawmakers in the United States are proactively working to regulate the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, with a focus on their own state governments before imposing restrictions on the private sector. This approach aims to protect citizens from discrimination and other potential harms while promoting advancements in various fields such as medicine, science, business, and education.

Connecticut is at the forefront of these efforts, planning to conduct an inventory of all government systems utilizing AI by the end of 2023 and making this information publicly available online. Starting next year, regular reviews will be conducted to ensure compliance with anti-discrimination laws. Lawmakers in Connecticut, along with those from Colorado, New York, Virginia, Minnesota, and other states, are also developing model AI legislation that includes regulations on product liability and requirement for impact assessments of AI systems.

At least 14 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia have already adopted resolutions or enacted legislation relevant to AI. Many states have established advisory bodies and committees to study and monitor the use of AI within their state agencies. Lawmakers are seeking information on the utilization of AI, its users, and the potential risks and benefits associated with its implementation.

Connecticut’s new law was prompted by an investigation that uncovered AI being used in school assignments, bail decisions, and welfare distribution. However, the specifics of the algorithms employed remain largely unknown to the public.

Although some states have not yet addressed the issue, there is an increasing interest in establishing safety guidelines and limitations on AI use in specific contexts. The European Union has already taken steps to regulate AI, while discussions for bipartisan AI legislation are ongoing in the United States.

While some proposals address specific concerns regarding AI, such as limitations on mental health providers or employers using AI in employment decisions, there is a growing recognition of the need for comprehensive regulations to keep pace with the rapid advancements in AI technology.

Ultimately, it is hoped that the federal government will lead the way in AI regulation. However, state lawmakers are taking proactive measures to bridge the regulatory gap for now, acknowledging the urgent need to establish accountability and protect against potential harms presented by AI systems.