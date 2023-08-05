State Lawmakers Addressing Artificial Intelligence Regulation

State lawmakers in the United States are actively working towards regulating artificial intelligence (AI) technology at the state government level. The primary objective is to protect citizens from discrimination and other potential harms, while also supporting advancements in various fields such as medicine, science, business, and education.

Connecticut is leading the way by creating an inventory of all AI-utilizing government systems by the end of 2023, with plans to make this information accessible to the public. Additionally, state officials will regularly review these systems to ensure they do not lead to discriminatory practices.

Connecticut, along with legislators from states like Colorado, New York, Virginia, Minnesota, and others, is also aiming to develop model AI legislation. They seek to include provisions for product liability, impact assessments, and comprehensive guidelines, promoting accountability and responsible AI use in the private sector.

To date, at least 25 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia have introduced AI-related bills. Fourteen states and Puerto Rico have already enacted resolutions or legislation in this area. Some states, including Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota, have established advisory bodies or committees to study and monitor AI use within their state agencies.

The motivation behind these efforts stems from the desire to gather data and information on AI usage within specific jurisdictions. For instance, Connecticut’s new law is a response to the revelation that AI systems were being employed for tasks like student school assignments and welfare benefit distribution. However, the public had limited knowledge about the algorithms governing these decisions.

While some states are still determining their approach to AI regulation, others are considering global examples. The European Union has been at the forefront of establishing AI regulations, and there have been discussions in the U.S. Congress regarding bipartisan AI legislation. Nonetheless, state lawmakers are taking the lead recognizing the urgency of taking action.

States are also addressing AI-related concerns specific to their regions. For example, proposals in Massachusetts aim to limit AI usage by mental health providers and prevent oppressive work environments where personal data may not be adequately safeguarded. In Arizona, Governor Doug Burgum emphasizes the importance of implementing guardrails for AI while embracing its potential to enhance state government operations.

Ultimately, state lawmakers hope that federal legislation will provide comprehensive AI regulation. Nonetheless, they acknowledge the necessity for state-level action due to the rapid evolution of technology and the need to address unique local challenges.