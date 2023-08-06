State Lawmakers Taking Steps to Regulate Artificial Intelligence

As state lawmakers rush to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) technology, their focus is often on their own state governments before imposing restrictions on the private sector. Legislators aim to protect constituents from discrimination and other harms while still supporting advancements in fields such as medicine, science, business, and education.

Connecticut is taking proactive measures by inventorying all its government systems using AI and making the information available online. Starting next year, regular reviews will be conducted to prevent unlawful discrimination. Connecticut state Senator James Maroney plans to collaborate with lawmakers in other states to develop model AI legislation with broad guardrails. These measures will cover aspects like product liability and requiring impact assessments of AI systems.

At least 25 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia have introduced AI bills this year. As of July, 14 states and Puerto Rico have adopted resolutions or enacted legislation. Several states, including Texas, North Dakota, West Virginia, and Louisiana, have created advisory bodies or committees to monitor AI systems used by state agencies.

Legislators are striving to gather information about the use of AI within their states, seeking answers to questions like who is using it and how it’s being used. Several states have conducted investigations and discovered that AI is already employed for various tasks, such as assigning students to schools or distributing welfare benefits. Unfortunately, details about the algorithms are often unknown to the public.

While some states have not yet passed AI legislation, lawmakers like Hawaii state Senator Chris Lee hope to introduce measures that are similar to Connecticut’s new law. However, finding experts in the field of AI regulation to address these matters within state governments is a challenge.

Although there is discussion of bipartisan AI legislation at the federal level, Senator Chuck Schumer stated that state-level action is needed because the federal government cannot act as quickly. Ideally, the federal government would take the lead in AI regulation, as it did with data privacy.