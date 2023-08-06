State Legislators Focus on Developing Regulations for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology

State legislators in the United States are taking steps to develop regulations for artificial intelligence (AI) technology within their own state governments. The goal is to protect citizens from discrimination and potential harm while also supporting advancements in various industries.

Connecticut, for instance, plans to inventory all its government AI systems by the end of 2023 and implement regular reviews to prevent unlawful discrimination. State Senator James Maroney, an authority on AI in the General Assembly, states that the focus will shift to regulating the private sector next year. Connecticut will collaborate with legislators from other states, including Colorado, New York, Virginia, and Minnesota, to draft model AI legislation covering product liability and impact assessments.

Currently, at least 25 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia have introduced AI bills, with 14 states and Puerto Rico already adopting resolutions or legislation. Some states like Texas, North Dakota, West Virginia, and Puerto Rico have created advisory bodies to monitor AI systems used by state agencies, while Louisiana has formed a committee to study AI’s impact on state operations.

Connecticut’s new AI legislation stemmed from an investigation revealing the widespread use of AI in state operations, including student assignments, bail decisions, and welfare benefits distribution. Concerns have been raised regarding the lack of transparency surrounding these AI systems.

Hawaii has taken steps by passing a resolution urging Congress to establish safety guidelines for AI use, particularly in law enforcement and the military. State Senator Chris Lee aims to introduce a bill similar to Connecticut’s law in the next legislative session.

While it is ideal for the federal government to lead in AI regulation, state governments have taken the initiative due to the slow pace of federal operations. The European Union is already leading the way in AI regulation, and bipartisan AI legislation discussions are taking place in the U.S. Congress. Addressing the complexities of AI is a global concern.