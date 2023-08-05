State Lawmakers in the US Taking Action on Artificial Intelligence

State lawmakers across the US are stepping up their efforts to address the ever-evolving field of artificial intelligence (AI). With a focus on government systems and operations, legislators are taking initial steps before regulating AI use in the private sector.

Connecticut, for instance, has plans to create an inventory of all government systems that employ AI by the end of 2023, with the aim of making this information publicly accessible. Furthermore, state officials will conduct regular reviews of these systems to ensure compliance with anti-discrimination laws.

Connecticut State Senator James Maroney is leading the charge in developing AI legislation alongside lawmakers from other states. Their primary focus will be to establish general guidelines for the private sector, covering areas such as product liability and impact assessments of AI systems. Senator Maroney highlights the urgency of staying ahead of rapidly advancing technology.

As of late July, 14 states and Puerto Rico had passed resolutions or enacted legislation pertaining to AI. Several states, including Texas, North Dakota, West Virginia, and Puerto Rico, have established advisory bodies to study the impact of AI on state agencies. Others, such as Louisiana, have formed committees to examine AI’s implications for technology, cyber security, and policy.

Connecticut recently enacted a law requiring regular scrutiny of AI systems used within state agencies to prevent discrimination. This action came in response to an investigation revealing the utilization of AI algorithms in various domains, including school assignments, bail determinations, and welfare benefit distribution. However, the public has limited knowledge about the specific algorithms in use.

While some states have yet to address AI regulation, others are considering various measures. For example, Hawaii passed a resolution urging Congress to adopt safety guidelines for AI usage, while Massachusetts and New York are proposing bills to restrict the use of AI in mental health services and employment decisions, respectively.

Although the European Union remains at the forefront of AI regulation, progress is being made at the state level within the United States. While it would be ideal to have comprehensive federal legislation on AI, state governments have taken the lead due to the slow pace of federal action.

State legislators recognize the significance of AI regulation in order to protect their constituents and encourage innovation. By focusing on government systems initially, they aim to set an example for the private sector to follow.