State Lawmakers Take Steps to Regulate Artificial Intelligence Use

State lawmakers in the United States are increasingly recognizing the importance of regulating the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology. This focus comes from a dual perspective of protecting citizens from potential discrimination while still promoting progress in various fields. To achieve this, legislators are initially concentrating on implementing regulations within their own state governments before extending restrictions to the private sector.

Connecticut, for example, aims to complete an inventory of all government systems utilizing AI by the end of 2023, and make it publicly accessible. Starting next year, regular reviews will be conducted to ensure compliance with anti-discrimination laws. Connecticut State Senator James Maroney, an authority on AI within the General Assembly, plans to collaborate with lawmakers from other states on model legislation that establishes guidelines and accountability for AI in private industries.

This year, a significant number of states, along with Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, have introduced bills related to AI regulation, with fourteen states and Puerto Rico having already passed resolutions or enacted legislation. Several states, including Texas, North Dakota, West Virginia, and Puerto Rico, have even established advisory bodies or committees to study and monitor the use of AI by state agencies and its impact on operations.

The push for AI regulation is driven by concerns about potential discriminatory effects. In Connecticut, for instance, an investigation by Yale Law School revealed that the state government had already implemented AI systems in areas such as school assignments, bail determinations, and welfare benefit distribution, without disclosing the algorithm’s details to the public.

While the European Union is currently leading the way in AI regulation, discussions on bipartisan AI legislation are taking place in the U.S. Congress. Some lawmakers argue that federal action is necessary, but for now, states are at the forefront due to their ability to respond quickly.

State-level bills proposed in Massachusetts and New York are addressing specific AI concerns related to mental health providers and employer use of AI in hiring decisions. Additionally, North Dakota has passed a bill defining a person to exclude AI. The objective is to strike a balance between regulating AI and embracing its potential benefits for state governments.