State Lawmakers in the US Move to Regulate Artificial Intelligence

State lawmakers throughout the United States are actively taking steps to regulate and understand the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The focus for many legislators is initially on implementing regulations within state governments before considering restrictions on the private sector. The primary motive behind these efforts is to protect citizens from discrimination and other possible harms while still allowing advancements in various industries.

Connecticut, for instance, intends to create an inventory of all government systems that utilize AI by the end of 2023. This inventory will be made publicly available online. Starting next year, these systems will also undergo regular reviews to ensure that they do not result in unlawful discrimination. Senator James Maroney, a leading authority on AI in the General Assembly, anticipates that Connecticut lawmakers will shift their attention to regulating the private industry in the coming year. Collaborating with legislators from other states such as Colorado, New York, Virginia, and Minnesota, Maroney aims to develop model AI legislation covering matters like product liability and the requirement for impact assessments of AI systems.

Across the United States, at least 25 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia have introduced bills related to AI in 2021. Fourteen states and Puerto Rico have already adopted resolutions or enacted legislation. Some states, including Texas, North Dakota, West Virginia, and Puerto Rico, have also established advisory bodies to study and monitor AI systems used by state agencies.

Legislatures are particularly interested in understanding how AI is being utilized and by whom within their respective states. In Connecticut, the introduction of the new law was prompted by a investigation that discovered the use of AI systems for various purposes, although the details of the algorithms remain largely unknown to the public.

While the European Union is currently leading in the development of AI regulations worldwide, discussions are taking place in Congress regarding bipartisan AI legislation in the United States. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has emphasized the importance of maximizing the benefits of AI while effectively managing the associated risks. However, the federal government’s response to AI regulation may not match the speed at which state legislatures are moving.

As AI technology holds great potential, state lawmakers are seeking to introduce regulations that ensure accountability and prevent potential harm.