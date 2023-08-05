State Lawmakers in the United States Taking Steps to Regulate AI Technology

State lawmakers across the United States are working on regulating artificial intelligence (AI) technology, prioritizing their own state governments before imposing restrictions on the private sector. Their goal is to protect constituents from discrimination and other potential harms, while still allowing advancements in fields like medicine, business, and education.

Connecticut, for instance, plans to create an inventory of all its government systems that use AI by the end of 2023. This information will be made available online, and the state officials will regularly review these systems to prevent unlawful discrimination. Connecticut is also collaborating with lawmakers from states such as Colorado, New York, Virginia, and Minnesota to develop model legislation concerning AI. The proposed legislation will cover areas such as product liability and the requirement of impact assessments for AI systems.

This year, 25 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia have introduced bills related to AI. By late July, 14 states and Puerto Rico had already adopted resolutions or enacted laws to regulate AI. Some states, like Texas, North Dakota, West Virginia, and Puerto Rico, have also established advisory bodies to study and monitor AI systems used by state agencies. Louisiana, on the other hand, has formed a committee focusing on technology and cybersecurity to assess the impact of AI on state operations.

Connecticut’s recent legislation, which aims to scrutinize AI systems for potential discrimination within state agencies, was prompted by an investigation conducted by the Media Freedom and Information Access Clinic at Yale Law School. The investigation revealed that AI is already being used in various government functions, though the details of the algorithms are largely unknown to the public. Similar concerns have been raised in other states as well.

While some states are still uncertain about how to approach AI regulation, others are taking specific actions. Hawaii, for instance, has passed a resolution urging Congress to establish safety guidelines for AI use and limit its application in police and military use of force. Massachusetts, on the other hand, is considering proposals to restrict the use of AI in mental health services and prevent dystopian work environments where workers have no control over their personal data.

While it would be ideal to have AI regulation at the federal level, state governments have been taking the lead due to the slower pace of action by the federal government. However, there is an increasing bipartisan interest in AI legislation at the federal level. Additionally, the European Union is also working on regulations concerning AI technology.