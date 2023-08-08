State Lawmakers Prioritize Regulation of Artificial Intelligence Technology

As state lawmakers scramble to regulate the rapidly advancing field of artificial intelligence (AI), their primary focus is on their own state governments rather than imposing restrictions on the private sector. The goal is to protect constituents from discrimination and other harm while ensuring that progress in areas such as medicine, science, business, and education is not hindered.

Connecticut is taking the lead in this effort by planning to inventory all government systems that utilize AI by the end of 2023. This information will be made publicly available online, and the systems will be regularly reviewed to prevent any contribution to unlawful discrimination. State Senator James Maroney of Connecticut is hopeful that after addressing government systems, lawmakers will turn their attention to regulating the private industry. He intends to collaborate with lawmakers from other states, including Colorado, New York, Virginia, Minnesota, and more, to develop model AI legislation that includes provisions for product liability and impact assessments.

To date, 14 states and Puerto Rico have adopted resolutions or enacted legislation related to AI. Some states, like Texas, North Dakota, West Virginia, and Louisiana, have established advisory bodies or committees to study and monitor the use of AI in state operations. Lawmakers are keen on gathering data to better understand how AI is being utilized and by whom.

Connecticut’s new law, which mandates regular scrutiny of AI systems employed by state agencies, was prompted by an investigation that exposed the pervasive and unregulated use of AI in tasks such as student assignments to magnet schools and distribution of welfare benefits. Unfortunately, the details of these algorithms remain largely unknown to the public.

While some states, like Hawaii, have yet to address AI regulation, there have been resolutions urging Congress to adopt AI safety guidelines. In the United States, there have also been discussions of bipartisan AI legislation, with the European Union taking the lead in AI regulation. However, some lawmakers argue for state-level actions due to the federal government’s slower pace.

State-level AI bills proposed this year have focused on specific concerns, including restrictions on AI use in mental health and employment decisions. Governor Katie Hobbs of Arizona, a Democrat, supports the implementation of AI guardrails in state government to enhance efficiency and responsiveness to citizens.