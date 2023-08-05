State Lawmakers Taking Steps to Regulate Artificial Intelligence Technology

State lawmakers across the United States are working to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) technology, with a particular focus on government systems. The objective is to find a balance between protecting citizens from potential discrimination and other harms while still encouraging advancements in various sectors like medicine, science, and education.

Connecticut, for instance, is planning to compile an inventory of all government systems that use AI by the end of 2023. This information will be made publicly available, and the state officials will conduct regular reviews to ensure compliance with non-discrimination laws. Furthermore, Connecticut is collaborating with lawmakers from Colorado, New York, Virginia, Minnesota, and other states to develop model AI legislation. This legislation will cover aspects like product liability and impact assessments of AI systems.

In the United States, around 25 states, along with Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, have introduced AI bills. As of late July, 14 states and Puerto Rico have enacted resolutions or legislation in this regard. Several states have also established advisory bodies or committees to monitor the impact and usage of AI in state agencies.

Lawmakers are making efforts to gather information about the implementation and usage of AI within their respective states. While AI has already been deployed for tasks such as student assignments, bail determinations, and welfare benefit distribution, the specific details of the algorithms used remain largely unknown to the public.

The regulation of AI technology is driven by concerns regarding potential risks, including disinformation and the manipulation of individuals. Although some states have yet to address this issue, others are taking proactive measures to develop legislation and mechanisms for oversight.

In conclusion, state lawmakers are prioritizing the regulation of AI technology, starting with government systems. The aim is to strike a balance between protecting constituents and fostering innovation in various fields.