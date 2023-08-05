Connecticut Takes Action to Regulate AI Technology

State lawmakers in Connecticut are implementing measures to regulate and oversee artificial intelligence (AI) technology within their own state governments. The primary goal is to protect citizens from potential discrimination and harm, while also promoting advancements in various industries.

Connecticut’s plan involves conducting an inventory of all government systems that use AI by the end of 2023. This information will be made publicly available, and regular reviews will be conducted to ensure compliance with anti-discriminatory practices.

Senator James Maroney, a prominent AI authority and Democrat, intends to collaborate with lawmakers from other states such as Colorado, New York, Virginia, and Minnesota to develop comprehensive AI legislation. This legislation will cover areas such as product liability and mandatory impact assessments for AI systems, establishing broad guidelines for the private sector.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 25 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia have introduced bills related to AI regulation this year. As of late July, 14 states and Puerto Rico have adopted resolutions or passed legislation. However, specific AI technologies like facial recognition and autonomous cars are being tracked separately.

Various states, including Texas, North Dakota, West Virginia, and Puerto Rico, have formed advisory bodies to study and monitor the use of AI within state agencies. Louisiana has also established a technology and cybersecurity committee to examine AI’s impact on state operations.

Connecticut’s efforts to regulate AI have come after an investigation revealed its widespread and largely unregulated use within the state’s government. Instances were found where AI was used in school assignments, bail setting, and welfare benefit distribution, although the algorithms used were largely undisclosed.

While not all states have addressed AI regulation, Hawaii has passed a resolution urging Congress to adopt safety guidelines for AI use and limit its application in law enforcement and the military.

Although there are discussions about federal leadership in AI regulation, state legislatures are taking swift action due to the rapid evolution of AI. Various state-level bills addressing specific AI concerns have also been proposed, including Massachusetts aiming to restrict AI use by mental health providers and prevent unfavorable work environments, and New York proposing limitations on using AI for automated employment decisions. In North Dakota, a bill was passed that explicitly excludes artificial intelligence from the definition of a person.

Overall, state lawmakers across the United States are diligently working towards comprehensive regulation to ensure responsible and ethical use of AI while embracing its potential.