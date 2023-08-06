State Lawmakers in the US Take Steps to Regulate Artificial Intelligence in Government

State lawmakers in the United States are actively working towards regulating artificial intelligence (AI) technology, particularly in the government sector, to protect citizens from discrimination and other harmful effects. The aim is to strike a balance between promoting innovation and advancements in various fields, such as medicine, science, business, and education.

Connecticut is leading the way in this regulatory effort. The state plans to create an inventory of all government systems that use AI by the end of 2023, with the information being made publicly available. Regular reviews will also be conducted to ensure compliance with anti-discrimination laws. State Senator James Maroney, an AI expert, intends to collaborate with lawmakers from other states to develop model AI legislation that addresses issues like product liability and impact assessments.

As of July, at least 14 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia have introduced resolutions or enacted legislation related to AI. Some states, like Texas, North Dakota, West Virginia, Puerto Rico, and Louisiana, have established advisory bodies or committees to study and monitor the use of AI in government operations.

Connecticut’s efforts were prompted by a Yale Law School investigation that uncovered widespread and unchecked use of AI in the state’s government. Similar concerns have arisen in other states. For instance, the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho discovered that the state was using undisclosed algorithms to assess people with developmental disabilities for healthcare services.

While some states are still figuring out their approach to AI regulation, others have already taken action. In Hawaii, lawmakers passed a resolution urging Congress to establish safety guidelines and limit the use of AI in law enforcement and the military.

While federal oversight would be ideal, state lawmakers understand the urgency and are taking the lead in regulating AI. Some states have proposed bills targeting specific AI-related concerns, such as restrictions on mental health providers using AI and limitations on employers using AI in employment decisions.

Overall, the regulation of AI technology is a complex matter that demands careful deliberation of its benefits and risks. State lawmakers are dedicated to striking the right balance that ensures accountability, encourages innovation, and protects citizens.