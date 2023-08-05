State Lawmakers in US Tackle Regulation of Artificial Intelligence

State lawmakers in the United States are focusing on the regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) technology within their respective states. The aim is to protect citizens from discrimination and other potential harms while also promoting advancements in various sectors.

Connecticut, for instance, plans to create an inventory of all government systems that use AI by the end of 2023. Regular reviews will also be conducted to ensure these systems do not result in unlawful discrimination. State Senator James Maroney intends to collaborate with lawmakers from other states to develop model AI legislation, which may cover areas like product liability and the requirement for impact assessments of AI systems.

This year, at least 25 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia have proposed AI bills, with 14 states and Puerto Rico already adopting resolutions or passing legislation. Some states, including Texas, North Dakota, West Virginia, and Puerto Rico, have established advisory bodies to study and monitor AI systems utilized by state agencies. The new law in Connecticut was implemented following an investigation by Yale Law School, which exposed unchecked AI implementation in state operations.

While the European Union has been at the forefront of establishing regulations for AI, bipartisan discussions regarding AI legislation are ongoing in the United States Congress. Certain state-level bills have addressed specific concerns related to AI, such as limitations on mental health providers and restrictions on employers using AI for automated employment decision-making.

While ideal, federal legislation to regulate AI has been delayed due to the rapid evolution of AI technology. Consequently, state lawmakers have taken the lead in addressing these regulatory concerns.