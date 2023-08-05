State Lawmakers Prioritize Regulation of AI in Government Use

State lawmakers in the United States are taking the initiative to regulate the use of artificial intelligence (AI) within their own state governments. Their objective is to protect citizens from potential discrimination and other harms while still encouraging progress in various fields.

Connecticut is leading the way by planning to create a catalog of all its government AI systems by the end of 2023, making the information available online. Additionally, starting next year, the state will conduct regular reviews of these systems to ensure they do not result in unlawful discrimination. Connecticut State Senator James Maroney, an authority on AI in the General Assembly, expects that legislative efforts will focus on the private sector next year. He is collaborating with lawmakers from Colorado, New York, Virginia, Minnesota, and other states to develop model AI legislation. This legislation will include guidelines on product liability and requirements for impact assessments of AI systems.

Over 25 states, including Puerto Rico, have introduced bills related to AI. States like Texas, North Dakota, West Virginia, and Puerto Rico have established advisory bodies to study and monitor the use of AI systems by state agencies. Connecticut’s recent law addressing AI systems used by state agencies comes after a Yale Law School study revealed that AI is already being used in various areas of the government with limited oversight.

While the European Union has taken the lead in establishing regulations for AI, state lawmakers in the US are taking proactive measures due to the slower pace of federal government action. Several state bills proposed this year address specific concerns regarding AI. For instance, Massachusetts is considering limitations on AI use by mental health providers, while New York is exploring restrictions on AI’s use in employment decision-making. North Dakota has even defined the term “person” in a bill to clarify that it does not include AI.

While the ultimate goal is for the federal government to take the lead in regulating AI, states are taking the initiative until federal action is implemented.