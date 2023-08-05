State Lawmakers Prioritize Regulation of Artificial Intelligence

State lawmakers in the United States are taking steps to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) within their own governments to protect constituents from discrimination and other potential harms. The focus is primarily on creating guidelines and accountability measures for government systems that use AI.

Connecticut, for example, plans to conduct an inventory of all its government systems utilizing AI by the end of 2023. This information will then be made publicly available. Starting next year, regular reviews will be conducted to ensure these systems do not contribute to unlawful discrimination.

Connecticut Senator James Maroney, an authority on AI in the General Assembly, is collaborating with lawmakers from states such as Colorado, New York, Virginia, and Minnesota, to develop model AI legislation that includes broad guidelines and accountability measures.

Currently, at least 25 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia have introduced AI bills, with 14 states and Puerto Rico already adopting resolutions or enacting legislation. Some states, including Texas, North Dakota, West Virginia, and Louisiana, have also established advisory bodies or committees to study and monitor AI systems used by state agencies.

Lawmakers are seeking information about AI usage within their states, including who is using it and how it is being used. Connecticut’s new law mandating regular scrutiny of AI systems used by state agencies was prompted by an investigation that revealed the undisclosed use of AI in various government functions.

While some states have yet to address AI regulation, others have passed resolutions urging Congress to adopt safety guidelines. The European Union has taken a leading role in global efforts to establish regulations for AI.

Senator Maroney expressed that ideally, the federal government should take the lead in AI regulation. However, he acknowledges that state legislatures are often more agile in responding to emerging issues like data privacy.

Several state-level bills have been proposed to address specific concerns related to AI, including restrictions on mental health providers and employers’ use of AI in automated employment decisions.

Overall, state lawmakers in the United States are actively working to regulate AI technology to ensure responsible and beneficial use.