State Lawmakers in the US Tackle AI Regulation

State lawmakers in the United States are proactively introducing legislation to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) within their own state governments. Their aim is to safeguard citizens from discrimination and other harmful effects while also fostering progress in critical sectors like medicine, science, business, and education.

Connecticut, for instance, plans to create an inventory of all government systems that utilize AI by the end of 2023, making this information public. The state also intends to conduct regular reviews of these systems to ensure they do not contribute to unlawful discrimination. State Senator James Maroney, a key advocate for AI legislation, is working with lawmakers from other states to develop model AI legislation that includes guidelines covering areas such as product liability and impact assessments.

To date, 14 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia have enacted AI legislation or resolutions, with at least 25 states having introduced AI bills. Advisory bodies to study and oversee AI systems used by state agencies have been established in states such as Texas, North Dakota, West Virginia, and Puerto Rico.

AI usage in state governments is currently largely unregulated, with proprietary algorithms often inaccessible to the public. Concerns have been raised regarding the potential for AI systems to perpetuate discrimination and disinformation. While efforts continue to develop comprehensive AI legislation, some states like Hawaii have proposed resolutions or called for federal guidelines on safety.

Although some lawmakers believe federal regulation would be ideal, state legislatures are taking the lead due to the slower pace of the federal government. State bills often have a narrow focus, addressing specific AI concerns such as the use of AI by mental health providers or limitations on employers’ automated employment decision tools.

Internationally, the European Union has been at the forefront of AI regulation, while discussions on bipartisan AI legislation are ongoing in the United States Congress. President Joe Biden’s administration has secured voluntary commitments from seven U.S. companies to ensure the safety of their AI products before release.