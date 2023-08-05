State Legislators Prioritize Regulation of AI Technology in State Governments

State lawmakers across the United States are taking steps to prioritize the regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) technology within their own state governments. Their aim is to safeguard constituents from discrimination and other harms while promoting advancements in various sectors such as medicine, science, business, and education.

Connecticut, for example, plans to take inventory of all government AI systems by the end of 2023 and make this information publicly available. Starting next year, regular reviews will be conducted to ensure that these systems do not lead to unlawful discrimination. State senator James Maroney of Connecticut intends to collaborate with lawmakers from other states, including Colorado, New York, Virginia, Minnesota, and more, to create model AI legislation. This legislation will cover provisions on product liability, impact assessments, and broad guardrails for private industries.

Approximately 25 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia have introduced AI bills this year. Out of these, fourteen states and Puerto Rico have already adopted resolutions or enacted legislation to regulate AI, although these bills do not focus on specific AI technologies. Some states, such as Texas, North Dakota, West Virginia, and Puerto Rico, have taken additional steps by forming advisory bodies or committees to study and monitor AI systems within their jurisdictions.

One of the motivations behind state-level AI regulation is to gather information on how AI systems are being used and address any concerns that may arise. Connecticut’s recent law came as a response to an investigation that uncovered the unchecked use of AI in government operations. Several states have faced similar issues, including secret algorithms and flawed data input.

AI encompasses various technologies, such as recommendation algorithms and generative AI systems. The increasing investment in generative AI tools has sparked concerns about their potential to deceive and spread disinformation. Although some states, like Hawaii, have yet to address AI regulation, there are ongoing discussions at both the state and federal levels. The European Union is leading AI regulation efforts globally, while bipartisan AI legislation is being considered in the US Congress.

By proactively regulating AI within their state governments, lawmakers hope to strike a balance between accountability and fostering innovation. These efforts aim to ensure that AI technology is used responsibly and ethically to benefit both citizens and industries.