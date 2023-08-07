State Lawmakers across the US Moving to Regulate Artificial Intelligence

State lawmakers in the United States are taking steps to regulate the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Their focus initially lies on regulating their own state governments, with the aim of protecting citizens from discrimination and other potential risks while still encouraging advancements in various fields.

Connecticut is leading the way in AI regulation. The state plans to inventory all government systems that use AI and make this information available online by the end of 2023. Starting next year, state officials will also review these systems regularly to ensure they do not lead to unlawful discrimination. Similarly, Massachusetts and New York have proposed bills that specifically target concerns related to AI.

Connecticut Senator James Maroney, a leading expert on AI in the General Assembly, expects the attention to shift towards regulating the private industry in the coming year. He aims to collaborate with lawmakers from other states to develop model AI legislation, which will include broad guidelines on product liability and impact assessments of AI systems.

This year, a total of 25 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia have introduced AI bills. Fourteen states and Puerto Rico have already adopted resolutions or enacted legislation. Some states, such as Texas, North Dakota, and West Virginia, have established advisory bodies to study and monitor the use of AI technology by state agencies, aiming to gather data on how AI is being used within their respective borders.

Connecticut’s new law, which requires regular scrutiny of AI systems used by state agencies, follows an investigation that uncovered the widespread and largely unchecked use of AI within the state’s government. Similar discoveries have been made in other states, exposing hidden algorithms and corrupt data in their AI systems.

While some states actively regulate AI, others are still in the early stages of determining their approach. For example, Hawaii has yet to pass any AI legislation and has instead passed a resolution urging Congress to adopt safety guidelines for AI usage.

Overall, state lawmakers aim to strike a balance between leveraging the benefits of AI technology and safeguarding citizens from potential harms and abuses.