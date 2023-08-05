State Lawmakers Take Action to Regulate Artificial Intelligence

Lawmakers in the United States are addressing the regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, starting with implementing regulations within state governments before imposing restrictions on the private sector. The aim is to protect individuals from discrimination and other potential harms while fostering advancements in various sectors.

Connecticut, for example, plans to create a public inventory of all government systems that use AI by the end of 2023. The state will also conduct regular reviews of these systems starting next year to ensure compliance with anti-discrimination laws. State Senator James Maroney intends to collaborate with lawmakers from other states to develop model AI legislation that includes guidelines and addresses concerning issues.

As of July, at least 25 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia have introduced AI bills this year. Several states, including Texas, North Dakota, West Virginia, and Puerto Rico, have established advisory bodies to study and monitor the use of AI in state agencies. Louisiana has formed a committee to explore AI’s impact on state operations, gathering data on its applications.

Connecticut’s recent law, which requires scrutiny of AI systems used by state agencies for unlawful discrimination, came about following an investigation by the Media Freedom and Information Access Clinic at Yale Law School. The investigation revealed extensive AI use in Connecticut’s government without sufficient oversight or transparency.

Other states are also considering AI regulation. Hawaii has passed a resolution urging Congress to adopt safety guidelines for AI use and limit its application in law enforcement and the military. Hawaii State Senator Chris Lee plans to introduce legislation similar to Connecticut’s law in the next session.

While federal regulation would be ideal, state legislatures are taking action due to the federal government’s slower response. The European Union has been leading AI regulation globally, and bipartisan AI legislation is being discussed in Congress but lacks specific details. The Biden administration has secured voluntary commitments from seven US companies to ensure the safety of their AI products.

State-level AI bills are addressing specific concerns. Massachusetts is considering limitations on AI use in mental health care, while New York is proposing restrictions on employers using AI for automated decision-making in hiring. North Dakota has also passed a bill clarifying that legal personhood does not include artificial intelligence.

As the AI landscape rapidly evolves, state governments are proactively regulating its use to ensure accountability and fairness.