The Newly Discovered Comet C/2023 P1 (Nishimura) Could be Visible to the Naked Eye

A recently discovered comet, named C/2023 P1 (Nishimura), could potentially be visible to the naked eye in September. Japanese amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura made the discovery on August 12th. The comet is expected to make its closest approach to Earth on September 12th, just five days before its closest approach to the sun.

Comets are celestial objects that consist of mountain-sized chunks of rock and ice. As they approach the sun, the heat and light vaporize the ices, creating a coma or cloud around the nucleus, as well as a tail that stretches through space. This process causes comets to brighten. Based on the computed orbit, it is likely that comet Nishimura will become visible to the naked eye this week.

The chart provided shows the anticipated view from London looking east at 05.00 BST on September 10th. The comet will be in the constellation Leo, near the horizon and relatively close to the bright planet Venus. Additionally, a waning crescent moon will also be visible near Pollux, which is in the constellation Gemini.

Comets often present an awe-inspiring spectacle for both amateur and professional astronomers. The potential visibility of comet Nishimura to the naked eye offers an exciting opportunity for skywatchers to witness this celestial event. Keep an eye out for updates on the comet’s visibility, and don’t miss the chance to witness a rare and remarkable sight in the night sky.

