The Week’s Biggest Startup and Tech News

In the latest episode of the podcast “Equity,” the hosts Mary Ann and Alex, along with special guest Kirsten Korosec, discuss the biggest startup and tech news of the week.

The hosts delve into various topics, starting with Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) and the exciting announcements made during the event. They highlight the new features in iOS 15, macOS Monterey, and the potential impact on developers and users alike.

The conversation then shifts to the acquisition of DoubleVerify, a digital media measurement company, by a consortium of investors for $4.2 billion. The hosts analyze the strategic importance of the acquisition and the potential implications for the digital advertising industry.

Another key topic discussed is the rise of crypto and the various recent developments in the space. The hosts touch upon the regulatory challenges faced by cryptocurrencies and the increased interest from traditional financial institutions. They also mention TechCrunch’s great show on crypto as a valuable resource for further exploration of the topic.

In addition, the hosts cover other notable news, such as the recent IPO filing by cybersecurity company SentinelOne, the ongoing battle between Apple and Epic Games, and the implications of Amazon’s acquisition of MGM Studios.

The episode concludes with a reminder to tune in for the next episode of “Equity” and a mention of TechCrunch’s other podcasts.

