SpaceBorn United Envisions Conceiving and Raising a Child in Space

A Netherlands-based startup called SpaceBorn United has developed a miniaturized in-vitro fertilization (IVF) and embryo incubator with the aim of enabling the conception and raising of children in space. The company believes that if human settlements are to become independent on Mars or other planets, the challenges of reproduction need to be solved. Rather than natural conception, SpaceBorn United’s CEO, Egbert Edelbroek, argued that IVF is a more ethically and medically sound approach in space.

The risks associated with conceiving a child in space include the harmful effects of space radiation and potential changes in the development of human embryos in a weightless environment. Initially focused on investigating the effects of Martian gravity on embryo development, SpaceBorn has shifted its attention to improving IVF on Earth. The company has developed a CD-ROM-sized prototype that utilizes microfluidic technologies to shrink the apparatus necessary for IVF. The prototype simulates Earth-like gravity and includes chambers for holding sperm and eggs, with the complete conception process programmable on the disc.

However, realizing the goal of conceiving humans in space is still years away, pending regulatory approval. Human embryo testing is a controversial area of research, and international guidelines currently limit the culturing of human embryos to 14 days. SpaceBorn’s planned ARTIS missions, set to launch over the next five years, will initially involve mouse cells, with potential future missions using human cells.

Overcoming the challenge of gestating a living being in an artificial womb on Earth is already difficult, and the microgravity environment in space amplifies this challenge. SpaceBorn has conducted drop tests to study the effects of radiation on samples intended for space. If successful, the company’s long-term plan is to send human reproductive cells into space, fertilize them, and begin their development using artificial gravity. Any resulting embryos would be returned to Earth for pregnancy and birth.

While the idea of reproducing in space is ambitious and ethically contentious, SpaceBorn United believes it is worth exploring for the long-term survival of the human species in space. As interest in space tourism grows, the company argues that the focus on settlement preparation should include addressing the challenges of reproduction. To fully establish colonies on other planets, the reproductive challenge must be overcome.

