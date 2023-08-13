A Major Breakthrough: Detection of Gravitational Waves using Pulsar Timing

It was a widely held belief that if Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity was indeed the correct theory of gravity, then gravitational waves would be detectable throughout spacetime. These waves would create a cosmic “hum” as moving and accelerating masses produced them. One potential method for detecting this cosmic gravitational wave background was through the careful monitoring of millisecond pulsars, the Universe’s natural clocks.

To everyone’s surprise, the first robust evidence for this gravitational wave background has been announced in 2023. This breakthrough has paved the way for future studies to uncover the specific sources and origins of these waves. The spotlight is now on pulsar timing as the second unique method for directly detecting gravitational waves in our Universe.

Dr. Thankful Cromartie joins the Starts With A Bang podcast to shed light on the gravitational wave background, the science of pulsar timing arrays, and the astrophysics behind millisecond pulsars. This podcast provides an accessible and fascinating account of these topics.

The detection of gravitational waves using pulsar timing marks a significant achievement in our understanding of the Universe. It confirms a long-standing prediction of Einstein’s theory and opens up new avenues for exploring the mysteries of gravity.

As scientists continue to study and analyze the gravitational wave data, we can look forward to uncovering more about the nature of these waves and their sources. The detection of gravitational waves using pulsar timing is a testament to the remarkable progress we have made in our exploration of the cosmos.