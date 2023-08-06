STARSHIP: A High-Risk Crypto Investment

InvestorsObserver analysis has identified STARSHIP as a cryptocurrency with a high risk assessment. This assessment is based on a proprietary scoring system that calculates the amount of money needed to influence the price of the cryptocurrency within a 24-hour period, considering changes in volume and market capitalization. A low score suggests a high level of risk, while a high score indicates a lower risk, on a scale of 0 to 100.

In addition to the risk assessment, STARSHIP has also received a high Risk/Reward Score from InvestorsObserver. This information is particularly useful for portfolio managers who prioritize risk assessment, as it helps identify or avoid investments that carry a higher level of risk.

Over the past 24 hours, the price of STARSHIP has decreased by 12.22%, resulting in a current value of $0.27. It is worth noting that this decrease in price has occurred alongside below-average trading volume. Despite this, the token’s market capitalization has risen during the same period. Currently, STARSHIP holds a market capitalization of $5,049,533.48, with $52,332.75 worth of the currency being traded within the past 24 hours.

The high risk analysis of STARSHIP is influenced by the cryptocurrency’s price volatility in relation to changes in trading volume and market capitalization. This suggests that there is a potential for the manipulation of STARSHIP due to its recent price movement and trading volume.

Given the recent price decrease and lower trading volume, traders have valid concerns regarding the manipulability of STARSHIP.