Starlink Satellites Visible in Kansas Night Sky

The Starlink satellites, operated by SpaceX, have been causing a stir across Kansas as they become visible in the night sky. This mega constellation provides low latency, broadband internet to over 60 countries and has plans to offer global mobile phone service after 2023.

SpaceX began launching Starlink satellites in 2019, and currently, there are 4,198 satellites in orbit, with 3,542 of them operational. These satellites can be seen as a string of bright lights in the sky and will continue to be visible in Kansas for the next few days.

To catch the Starlink train in the night sky, keep a lookout during the following times:

– August 18 at 9:06 pm, look from NORTHWEST to EAST

– August 19 at 9:06 pm, look from NORTHWEST to SOUTHEAST

– August 20 at 9:06 pm, look from WEST to SOUTHEAST

People who have witnessed the Starlink satellites have been fascinated by the display and curious about what they were seeing. As the satellites pass over, they create an impressive sight, igniting conversations about the advancements in technology.

The Starlink project is paving the way for improved global connectivity, making high-speed internet accessible to remote areas and underserved communities. With further developments, it is expected to revolutionize telecommunications worldwide, providing reliable internet and mobile phone services to locations that were once out of reach.

As the Starlink satellites continue to traverse the skies, people in Kansas and beyond can enjoy the spectacle and marvel at the capabilities of modern satellite technology.