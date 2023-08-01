Starlink Service to Improve Communication and Navigation on Ships in Japan

Starlink, a satellite broadband service provided by KDDI in Japan, is set to enhance communication and ensure safe navigation on ships. The service is expected to provide download speeds of up to 220Mbps during voyages, significantly improving communication for crew members and passengers.

One of the key challenges in maintaining high-speed communication in remote marine areas is the weak signal from terrestrial cell towers. Traditional satellite communication services using geostationary satellites also face difficulties in handling the increasing volume of information and data for real-time communication between land and sea.

For shipping companies operating vessels at sea, safety management and secure navigation are of utmost importance. Real-time sharing of systems and operational data with the shore can greatly enhance safety measures, necessitating a reliable communication environment onboard.

Young crew members have expressed the need for high-speed internet connectivity similar to what is available on land. This would bridge the information gap between land and sea and improve working conditions. Additionally, passengers on cruise ships and ferries have requested high-speed internet for better passenger services.

KDDI’s Starlink service will be tested on four vessels, including the cruise ship “Nippon Maru,” the ferries “Sunflower Sapporo” and “Sunflower Satsuma,” and the RoRo ship “Musashi Maru.” The trial will initially involve the crew and employees, and based on the results, the possibility of expanding the trial to customers will be explored.

With a download speed of up to 220Mbps, the Starlink service will provide an internet experience comparable to onshore usage. Passengers on cruise ships and ferries will be able to share real-time videos and other content during their travels.

Previous trials conducted within the Mitsui O.S.K. Lines group have shown a significant improvement in communication speeds, up to 50 times faster than existing facilities. The collaboration between Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and KDDI aims to enhance the travel experience, improve the quality of life for crew members, and drive digital transformation at sea.