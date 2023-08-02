Clear Weather Tonight Provides Opportunity to Spot Starlink Satellites

The weather conditions tonight are much better than last night, providing a great opportunity to see the Starlink Satellites moving over our area. These satellites appear as a line of bright dots in the sky, all moving at the same speed and direction.

Tonight, they are expected to fly over. While SpaceX does not share information as clearly as NASA does with the International Space Station, there is a good chance that the satellites will be visible tonight. They are expected to be visible around 9:32 pm for approximately 5 minutes.

To spot them, look toward the Northwest sky before they reach a maximum height of 80 degrees above the horizon. As they move towards the East, they will start to disappear.

Fortunately, the weather should cooperate tonight, with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the low 80s. It is important to note that the visibility of these satellites may vary depending on factors such as light pollution and cloud cover.

If you are living in a city with a lot of light pollution, it might be best to go to a darker area to increase your chances of seeing them. Additionally, checking a stargazing app or website for the exact timing and path of the Starlink Satellites can also improve your chances of spotting them.

Remember to give your eyes some time to adjust to the dark, and be patient as sometimes the satellites may take a few minutes to appear after the scheduled time.

Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the Starlink Satellites in the night sky. It is an impressive sight and a reminder of the advancements in space technology. So, grab a blanket, find a comfortable spot, and enjoy the show!