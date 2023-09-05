Explanation of SpaceX Starlink Satellites Seen in Pittsburgh Sky

Residents of Pittsburgh were mystified by a trail of moving dots in the sky on Monday night, but the phenomenon can be attributed to the SpaceX Starlink satellites passing over the region. Photos shared by KDKA-TV First Alert Meteorologist Ray Petelin displayed a row of satellites crossing the night sky.

Starlink is an internet service company owned by SpaceX and founded by Elon Musk. The purpose of Starlink is to provide high-speed internet access to remote areas. Their website explains that by utilizing advanced satellites and user hardware, Starlink offers high-speed, low-latency internet to users globally.

One specific satellite, Starlink-102, was expected to be visible in the Pittsburgh area at around 9:17 p.m., according to findstarlink.com.

The occurrence of Starlink satellites passing overhead is not uncommon, as the company has deployed numerous satellites into orbit as part of their plan to create a satellite internet constellation. This constellation consists of thousands of small satellites that work together to provide internet coverage to areas that are currently underserved or lack access to reliable internet connections.

While the sight of these satellites in the night sky may be an unusual and captivating experience for some, it serves as a reminder of the ongoing efforts to expand internet accessibility and bridge the digital divide around the world.

