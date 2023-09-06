Don’t Miss the Spectacular Starlink Satellites in the Sky

The Starlink satellites, part of a satellite network developed by SpaceX, will be visible in the sky this week, giving people two more opportunities to witness the breathtaking train of lights. These satellites, owned by Elon Musk’s pioneering private spaceflight company, orbit the Earth and provide global internet coverage.

On clear nights with minimal light pollution, it is possible to see the parade of satellites as they move across the sky. Once the satellites reach their operational altitude of about 340 miles, they disperse and can resemble stars in the night sky. However, the satellites themselves do not emit light; what we see is sunlight reflecting off them.

For those in Atlanta, the best viewing times will be on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. To get the optimal view, find a location away from city lights or street lights, with minimal light pollution. Keep in mind that the satellites may be low on the horizon and may be partially blocked by trees.

On Tuesday, the satellites will be visible at 9:19 p.m. for four minutes, from the northwest to the west. The elevation from the horizon will start at 11°, reach a maximum of 46°, and end at 46°. On Wednesday, the viewing time will be at 9:20 p.m., also for four minutes, with a similar path and elevation.

It is worth noting that the weather forecast indicates high cloud cover on both nights, which might hinder visibility. However, the temperatures will be warm, around 80° Fahrenheit at 9 p.m.

If you want to know the specifics for your location, you can visit findstarlink.com for more detailed information.

Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the enchanting Starlink satellites in action. It’s a sight that is sure to leave you in awe of humanity’s technological achievements.

