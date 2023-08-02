Starlink Satellites Disrupt Radio Astronomy with Electromagnetic Radiation

A recent study has revealed that Starlink satellites, launched by Elon Musk’s Space X, emit electromagnetic radiation that has the potential to disrupt radio astronomy. The study, conducted using a telescope in the Netherlands, focused on 68 satellites, with 47 of them found to be problematic.

These satellites emit electromagnetic radiation in a frequency range of 110 to 188 MHz. This range coincides with the protected band allocated for radio astronomy between 150.05 MHz and 153 MHz, as stated by the International Astronomical Union (IAU).

Despite this interference, Space X is not violating any rules since there are currently no regulations in place to control space-based equipment. Ground-based equipment is subject to regulations, but the lack of guidelines for satellites allows Space X to operate within their rights in this case.

However, as Space X plans to deploy a total of 10,000 satellites, the long-term impact on radio astronomy could be significant. With an increasing number of satellites, the combined effect of their signals becomes more pronounced.

It is worth mentioning that the introduction of new satellite constellations, such as Amazon’s, is unlikely to reduce the radiation emissions. Nevertheless, the discovery of this issue should prompt corrective measures for future satellites and the possibility of mitigating emissions from existing satellites.

This interference is of concern because radio astronomy relies on studying radio waves from distant space. The signals from Starlink satellites have the potential to overpower these signals, hindering potential discoveries and advancements in our understanding of the universe.