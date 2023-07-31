The Starlink Satellite Train Visible in South Asia

The Starlink satellite train will be visible in various countries of South Asia, including Pakistan, today on July 31 and tomorrow on August 1. In Pakistan, people will have the opportunity to view it today between 8:10 to 8:15 pm and tomorrow on August 1 between 8:30 to 8:35 pm. This phenomenon can be observed in cities such as Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and North Balochistan. However, it may be difficult to see the Starlink train in the southern regions of the country, including Karachi.

The Starlink satellite network, created by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, is widely recognized for providing the world’s fastest and most reliable internet connection. Currently, the network offers internet connectivity to 40 different countries. Starlink’s broadband service has even proven to be crucial during times of crisis. For example, it was instrumental in restoring internet connections in Tonga after a catastrophic volcano eruption and tsunami. Similarly, it played a vital role in Ukraine during the Russian invasion when regular internet services were disrupted.

The visibility of the Starlink satellite train in South Asia provides an excellent opportunity for people to witness the remarkable technological advancements in space exploration and satellite communication. This event allows individuals to appreciate the progress made in this field and highlights the potential of satellite networks in bridging the global internet divide.

It is important to note that the timings and visibility may vary slightly depending on the specific location within each city. Those interested in witnessing this phenomenon should find a suitable spot with an unobstructed view of the night sky. It is advisable to check local weather conditions and look towards the northwestern horizon during the specified timings.

This unique opportunity to witness the Starlink satellite train offers a glimpse into the future of satellite technology and its impact on global connectivity.