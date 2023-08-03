Starlink’s Satellite Internet Service Now Available in Sweden through Clas Ohlson

Elon Musk’s satellite internet company, Starlink, has begun selling its hardware through the online store of Swedish retailer Clas Ohlson. The consumer model is priced similarly to purchasing directly from Starlink, with the added benefit of receiving accurate invoices with VAT. The professional variant, on the other hand, is 4000 SEK cheaper than the direct purchase. However, the maritime and mobile versions of the hardware are currently unavailable through Clas Ohlson.

For those interested in testing the coverage without purchasing a device, Starlink offers an app that enables users to check the coverage directly. The coverage has been found to be excellent, with antennas able to be conveniently placed near houses or in between buildings.

Starlink has also reduced their monthly fees, with the standard consumer subscription now priced at 690 SEK per month. There are also options for mobile regional and global subscriptions at 1,050 SEK and 2,500 SEK per month respectively. However, it is worth noting that these subscriptions do not support use while in motion. For maritime purposes, the Mobile Priority subscription with 50GB per month is priced at 3,220 SEK, while the 1TB option costs 12,880 SEK.

One of the advantages of Starlink’s satellite internet service is the flexibility it offers. Users are not tied to any contract commitments, making it ideal for seasonal use such as during summer vacations or stays at holiday homes.

While Sweden generally has 4G and sometimes 5G coverage, there are still remote summer homes and areas with poor coverage that lack reliable internet speed. Additionally, mobile networks can be affected by power outages or cyberattacks, unlike Starlink’s satellite service. However, it is important to have a backup power supply to ensure continued internet access.

Starlink’s coverage extends beyond densely-populated areas, as users have reported good coverage in remote locations and even in hilly or forested terrains in Sweden. The speeds provided by Starlink are said to be better than older DSL connections, making it suitable for activities such as video conferencing.

In conclusion, Starlink’s satellite internet service offers reliable coverage in remote areas of Sweden and provides competitive pricing options for different usage needs.