Starlink Launches Exclusive Promotion for Residential Plan Users in Brazil

Starlink, the satellite internet company owned by Elon Musk, is introducing a special promotion for residential plan users in Brazil. The objective is to increase access to reliable connectivity and make high-speed internet more affordable for Brazilians.

Previously priced at R$2,000, the Starlink equipment is now available for only R$1,400 with a 30% discount. Additionally, the monthly service fee has been reduced by 20% from R$230 to R$184. However, it’s important to note that apart from the monthly fee, there are additional taxes to be paid.

This exclusive promotion is specifically applicable to the residential plan, making it an excellent choice for families looking for a dependable, fast, and stable connection. While the Starlink Travel plan also offers a discounted equipment price, the monthly fee remains unchanged.

One of the key advantages of Starlink is its extensive coverage across Brazil, made possible by satellite technology that overcomes barriers and provides high-speed connectivity even in remote and difficult-to-reach areas. This feature is particularly beneficial for accessing the internet in more isolated locations.

If you’re interested in taking advantage of this incredible offer, it is recommended to act quickly. The promotion will be active until August 17, 2023, allowing users to enjoy a fast and stable connection at more affordable prices.

Starlink is renowned for its fast connection speeds, enabling users to fully utilize the benefits of a reliable internet network.