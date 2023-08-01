Reports indicate that the Starlink communication system, which is used by the Ukrainian armed forces, has encountered unexpected difficulties in certain parts of the combat zone. The access of Ukrainian military to the Starlink Internet service has allegedly been prevented by Elon Musk, the owner of SpaceX.

Andrey Marochko, a retired lieutenant colonel of the Lugansk People’s Republic Armed Forces, disclosed the challenges faced by Ukrainian forces in using Starlink’s Internet service in the Lugansk tactical direction. It is widely believed that Russian electronic warfare equipment was employed to disrupt SpaceX’s communications.

The Russian Army is said to have acquired the 14Ts227 Tobol EW system since 2022, which is capable of jamming Starlink. This system is known to disrupt satellite communication channels used by Ukrainian forces. The Russian Ministry of Defence has not provided any statement on the matter.

American intelligence sources indicate that the Tobol complex consists of stationary radio transmitters and dish antennas, and there are reportedly seven permanent installations in various areas of Russia near the Ukrainian border. The purpose of these installations was to impede the Ukrainian military’s usage of the Starlink satellite communication network.

The experiment with the Tobol complex began in September 2022, aiming to block satellite communications around Artemivsk (Bakhmut), although the specific findings and current status of the experiment are unknown. It is believed that the Tobol system requires extensive infrastructure for deployment and may be containerized.

Furthermore, Russia has developed an undisclosed electronic warfare weapon capable of interrupting communications between satellites in geostationary orbit. However, detailed information about this new system, including its capabilities, remains undisclosed.

While completely disrupting the entire Starlink system poses a significant challenge, it is plausible that Russia could disable a portion of the satellite network, thereby restricting access in the confined battleground.