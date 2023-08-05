SpaceX’s Starlink Internet Service Now Available in Malaysia

It was announced that Space X’s satellite-based internet service, Starlink, is now officially available in Malaysia. The government has also disclosed plans to extensively provide the Starlink service in schools and higher education institutions.

Recently, a viral video surfaced featuring a teacher in rural Sarawak who purchased Starlink devices to enhance internet access in the area. The video, shared by user @amoimorni, displays their excitement upon receiving the Starlink starter kit.

The teacher’s initiative aims to ease their work as an educator in a remote location where internet connectivity poses challenges. The video received positive feedback from netizens, with many expressing interest in learning more about the usage of Starlink.

In another video, the teacher mentioned that they purchased the devices using their own funds rather than relying on government assistance, as initially announced.

Numerous individuals praised the impressive download speed of up to 151Mbps achieved through Starlink, even in remote areas. The teacher conveyed gratitude to those who made Starlink available in Malaysia, stating that it has significantly enhanced their internet access.

The availability of Starlink is expected to bring benefits to everyone, particularly in rural areas. For those interested, Starlink devices can be ordered through the official Starlink website, with a monthly subscription cost of RM220.